Rs 2,800 crore excise revenue expected: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was expecting to earn Rs 2,800 crore revenue, 40 per cent more than the last year, under the excise policy this year.

He said, “In the past 15 years, the excise revenue has never increased by more than 25 per cent except during 2011-12, when 25.65 per cent growth was recorded.”

Sukhu said that the government had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the economy by ensuring financial discipline and enhancing revenue sources. He added that the excise policy had been made more practical and some initiatives had been started.

40% rise in collection The government expecting a 40 per cent rise in excise revenue

In the past 15 years, the excise revenue never increased by more than 25 per cent except during 2011-12, when 25.65 per cent growth was recorded

The Rs 10 ‘milk cess’ per liquor bottle will generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 crore

The fixed quota of country liquor increased by 7.5 per cent and that of IMFL brands by 5 per cent

He said, “During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the renewal of the licences of liquor vends had generated Rs 1,296 crore, while during the current financial year, the auction-cum-tender process brought in Rs 1,815 crore, which is Rs 520 crore more.”

The Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government’s decision to renew the licences of the liquor vends and not auction them caused a huge loss to the state exchequer. “Despite pressure from various quarters, our government took a bold decision to auction liquor vends and introduce new measures in the excise policy to increase the overall revenue. The policy decision ensured a healthy competition in the auction of liquor vends, for which a transparent process was followed,” he added.

He said that the government had levied a ‘milk cess’ of Rs 10 per liquor bottle, which would generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 crore. This money would be utilised for the betterment of farmers and boosting milk production, he added.

He said, “The excise policy for 2023-24 has many provisions to enhance the government revenue and curb the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states. The fixed quota of country liquor has been increased by 7.5 per cent and that of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 5 per cent.”

Sukhu said, “It has been made mandatory for all stakeholders to install CCTV cameras at their establishments to monitor the manufacturing of liquor, its dispatch to wholesalers and subsequent sale to retailers.” He added that furthermore, the bottling of imported wine in the wineries of the state had been allowed. This step would ensure the availability of bestselling high-range wine brands to customers.