Rs 2-crore innovation fund set up to upgrade skills of youth: Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani today said that a Rs 2 crore innovation fund had been set up to promote sense of innovation among the youth and strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state. He chaired a meeting with various departments and the Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Board here.

Dharmani said that the main aim of the state government was to ensure that the youth had access to high-quality skill training and were empowered with industry-oriented, modern and future-ready skills.

“This initiative will help strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state. The youth of Himachal are full of new ideas and effective steps are being taken to encourage them to become entrepreneurs,” he added. Besides, a new scholarship scheme would be introduced, especially for girls, he claimed.

He said that a future-focused technical education system was being developed in line with global industrial demands. Students would be equipped with digital skills to prepare them for the future keeping in mind emerging technologies and the changing global job market, he added.

Dharmani said that new courses related to horticulture, natural farming and dairy technology were being introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). He added that there was vast potential for innovation in the bio-pharma sector in the state and stressed the need to make the best use of opportunities in this field.

He directed the Technical Education Board to design courses according to market demand. Strong industry linkages and apprenticeship programmes would be run to improve employability and promote entrepreneurship among young people, he added.

Dharmani said that the success stories of successful entrepreneurs from the state should be included in the academic curricula to inspire students. Trainees from government technical institutions were performing excellently at the national level.

The minister said that in this age of information technology, the department and the board must ensure the best use of IT in their functioning. AI-related programmes should also be included in the curriculum, he added.