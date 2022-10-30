Rs 2 crore seized from Chandigarh man’s vehicle

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 29

A joint team of the CRPF and the police stopped a vehicle (CH-01BY 4077) near the interstate toll barrier on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway under Indora police station jurisdiction in Nurpur police district this evening. On checking, over Rs 2 crore packed in cartons was recovered from the vehicle.

To count the recovered money, the police requisitioned cash counting machines. SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that Rs 2 crore was recovered from the vehicle of Hashitnder Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 33, Chandigarh. The flying squad was also called for further investigation. The teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the police were engaged in counting the recovered cash.