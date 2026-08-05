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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 2 lakh/scheme to be released for restoration of drinking water initiatives: Shimla DC

Rs 2 lakh/scheme to be released for restoration of drinking water initiatives: Shimla DC

Himachal Disaster Management Authority to fund repair of damaged schemes

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:12 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Kashyap was chairing a review meeting of the district-level water and sanitation campaign organised under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
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Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday said that an amount of Rs 2 lakh per scheme would be released through the State Disaster Management Authority for restoration and repair of drinking water schemes affected by disasters in the district. He directed officials of the Jal Shakti Vibhag to prepare proposals for the damaged schemes and submit them to his office along with other necessary documents.

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Kashyap was chairing a review meeting of the district-level water and sanitation campaign organised under the Jal Jeevan Mission. During the meeting, Kashyap said that funds would be sanctioned only for those drinking water schemes whose damage reports had been officially recorded by the Revenue Department. He instructed officials to ensure that in the event of any future damage to a drinking water scheme, the Patwari concerned must be informed immediately so that the damage was officially recorded and all necessary documentation was completed without delay.

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Kashyap directed field officers of the department to submit proposals for the repair of damaged schemes at the earliest. He assured that the budget would be released within three days of receiving the proposals, provided all mandatory documents were attached.

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The meeting was informed that out of 264 projects approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district, work on 203 projects had been completed. Meanwhile, under the Har Ghar Jal Gaon Yojana, certificates have been issued to 1,699 of the district's 2,536 villages, while the process for 837 villages was pending.

According to officials, significant progress has been made under the Jal Seva Aankalan in the district. Out of the total 2,536 villages in the district, water service assessment work has been completed in 2,422 villages, bringing the district's progress to 95.50 per cent. He further directed the officers and field teams concerned to complete the remaining work within the stipulated time frame and ensure 100% target of the assessment in all the villages of the district and submit the final report in a timely manner.

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