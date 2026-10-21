DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 20-crore water scheme for 25,000 villagers to be commissioned soon, says Dharmani

Rs 20-crore water scheme for 25,000 villagers to be commissioned soon, says Dharmani

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani addresses public grievances at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Tuesday.
Advertisement

A drinking water supply scheme for a population of over 25,000 in the Karloti-Kapahada area of the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency in Bilaspur district will be commissioned soon, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Tuesday. He added that the construction of a drinking water scheme at a cost of around Rs 20 crore was in the final stage. The testing of the scheme had commenced and once fully operational, it would directly benefit around 25,000 people of 31 villages in 11 gram panchayats of the Ghumarwin constituency.

The minister said that under the Karloti-Kapahada scheme, water was being sourced from the Sutlej at Malyawar village on the right bank of the river. The construction was carried out in two phases. While the first phase covered the construction of a pumping site at Bhatoli near Malyawar, the second phase focused on tanks and the distribution system at Panoh village and the Fetidhar area.

Advertisement

He said that various gram panchayats, including Kotlu, Kapahada, Karloti, Chhat, Sandyar, Paplah and Palasla, would get improved drinking water supply. He added that the government was developing drinking water and irrigation schemes by drawing water from the Sutlej to provide better supply to the local population and farmers.

Advertisement

Dharmani said that alongside providing drinking water, the government had prioritised the development of irrigation facilities for farmers. An irrigation project was currently under construction at a cost of Rs 15 crore for Auhar, Bakroa, Awari and Panoh panchayats, which are situated along the Sutlej. Furthermore, an additional project had been proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to expand irrigation facillities at a cost of Rs 75 crore and it had been submitted to the Central Government for approval.

He said that the implementation of these schemes would bring a significant portion of the region under the ambit of assured irrigation facilities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts