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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 24-crore Amb Andaura station revamp inaugurated virtually

Rs 24-crore Amb Andaura station revamp inaugurated virtually

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Una, Updated At : 01:32 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri unveils PM’s plaques to inaugurate the upgraded Amb Andaura railway station on Friday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the upgraded Amb Andaura railway station in Una district, a Rs 24-crore redevelopment project completed under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme. The inauguration was part of a programme held in Jalandhar during which the Prime Minister dedicated and laid foundation stones for multiple railway projects across the region.

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The revamped station has been equipped with improved passenger amenities, including enhanced accessibility, escalators, upgraded waiting halls, cafeterias, beautification works and better traffic management. Located about 32 km from Una railway station on the Nangal Dam-Mukerian broad gauge line, Amb Andaura serves as an important railhead for pilgrims visiting Mata Chintpurni shrine and residents of the region.

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During the event, the Prime Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for the 27-km Talwara-Mukerian rail section, the final missing link on the Nangal Dam-Mukerian broad gauge route. At present, the line is operational from Nangal Dam to Kartoli in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district via Una, while work is underway on the Kartoli-Talwara stretch.

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Once completed, the rail corridor will connect the Delhi-Chandigarh-Nangal Dam-Una-Mukerian route with the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway line at Mukerian. Besides improving passenger and freight connectivity, the line is expected to provide a strategically significant alternate rail route for the Indian armed forces.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri attended the virtual inauguration at Amb Andaura station and unveiled the Prime Minister’s inauguration plaques. Addressing the gathering, he thanked the Prime Minister for upgrading the station and requested the Railways to earmark a prominent space within the station premises for installing an idol of Mata Chintpurni, noting that the station falls in the Chintpurni Assembly constituency and serves thousands of pilgrims.

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Agnihotri also urged the Centre to bear the full cost of ongoing and proposed railway projects in Himachal Pradesh, saying the hill state lacks the financial capacity to fund large railway infrastructure projects. The Deputy CM further sought Central funding for the proposed Bilaspur-Beri-Leh railway line, citing its strategic importance.

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