Rs 25 crore for smart streetlights in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 25

The house of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation today passed a budget of Rs 58.92 crore. It passed an expenditure of Rs 5 crore for the maintenance and construction of parks. The corporation proposed maintenance and construction of new parks in Dal, Metha Nala, Kajlot, Gamru and Echo Park.

The MC allocated Rs 25 crore for smart streetlights in the city. This will include installing 7,000 poles and 5,500 street lights. The funds would be provided under the Smart City scheme. The House passed a budget of Rs 3 crore for the repairs of “kuhls” and drains.

A budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a commercial complex. It was to be constructed last year but the plan did not materialise due to Covid outbreak. The budget for the complex has been extended to the next financial year.

An amount of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for the construction of new parking places in all wards. A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked for the repair and maintenance of traditional water sources caller “bawris”.

The corporation has kept a budget of Rs 3 crore for tackling the natural disasters. Though the corporation has passed a budget of Rs 58.92 crore, its earning from various sources was just about Rs 4.5 crore. The corporation is depending on the state government and central grants to meet its budget for development projects.

Funds earmarked

Allocations include Rs7 crore for new parking places in all wards, Rs5 crore for maintenance and construction of parks, Rs5 crore for sanitation etc.

A budget of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for tackling natural disasters.

#daramsala