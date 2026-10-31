Rs 2,500-crore crypto scam: ED arrests Subhash Sharma’s close aide

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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shimla Sub-Zonal Office, has arrested a person in connection with the Rs 2,500-crore cryptocurrency scam involving the fictitious Korvio Coin, which was unearthed in Himachal Pradesh in 2023.

The accused has been identified as Atul Sood, a close associate of Subhash Sharma, the alleged mastermind of the scam.

According to an ED press statement, the agency conducted search operations at various locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur on October 28, 2026, under Section 17(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the case.

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During the searches, the ED seized Rs 72 lakh in cash, along with incriminating documents, including property-related papers, digital devices and records pertaining to bank accounts.

The investigation revealed that Sood had travelled to Dubai in the UAE to meet Sharma and was involved in arranging conferences and other events for him. These activities allegedly continued even after FIRs were registered in connection with the fraudulent scheme.

Following his arrest, Sood was produced before the Special Court under the PMLA in Shimla, which remanded him to ED custody till November 5, 2026.

Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations on December 13, 2025, and June 15, 2026, at the premises of various individuals associated with the fictitious cryptocurrency scheme.

These searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and movable assets worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Several associates of Subhash Sharma, including Hem Raj, Sukhdev Thakur, Abhishek Sharma, Milan Garg and Masoom Juneja, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab Police against Sharma and others. The investigation revealed that Sharma, in connivance with his associates, allegedly operated a cryptocurrency-based multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme through an online platform, inducing investors to invest in Korvio Coin (KRO) by promising assured high returns.

According to the agency, the scheme operated on a Ponzi model, wherein funds collected from new investors were used to pay earlier investors.

A portion of the funds collected from investors was allegedly used to acquire immovable properties, with substantial payments made in cash and the registered property values shown significantly lower than the actual consideration.

The ED said Sharma fled to Dubai after allegedly duping thousands of investors, who suffered substantial financial losses.

The agency has initiated legal proceedings against him before the competent authorities. Further investigation is under way.