Rs 26.6 cr wheat crop damaged in Una: DC

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 2

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said that untimely rain during the wheat harvesting season in Una district had damaged about 11,000 metric tonnes of foodgrains, causing an estimated loss of Rs 26.59 crore.

Sharma, in a press note issued here, said that wheat was sown on 35,000 hectares and around 10,000 hectares of it was badly affected. He directed officials of the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments to collect village-wise data from the field.

He said that 15,804 farmers had got their crop insured for the current rabi season. The farmers, whose crops had an insurance cover, would be provided relief on the basis of field reports.

Sharma said that 2,250 horticulturists also suffered a total loss of Rs 18.25 lakh because of damage to fruits due to untimely rainfall.