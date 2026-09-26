DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 26 lakh subsidy on farm machinery purchase provided to 182 farmers in Hamirpur: Bittu

Rs 26 lakh subsidy on farm machinery purchase provided to 182 farmers in Hamirpur: Bittu

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at a programme organised by the Agriculture Department on Thursday.
Advertisement

A subsidy of around Rs 26 lakh has been provided to 182 farmers in Hamirpur district on the purchase of agricultural machinery, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking at a programme organised by the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The subsidy was provided under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme to enhance produce yield and provide better farming facilities to farmers.

Bittu said that the Chief Minister had launched commendable schemes to boost the income of farmers, horticulturists and animal husbandry practitioners in the state. As part of this initiative, subsidy was being provided to farmers for the purchase of modern agricultural machinery. He added that the subsidy amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

Advertisement

He said that on the Chief Minister's instructions, he was continuously visiting villages to know the grievances of people and ensure the resolution of all issues. He added that the Chief Minister was also apprised about the problems of people for faster and effective redress.

Advertisement

Bittu said that the Chief Minister had provided a medical college, Allied Health Services College, nursing college, dental college, cancer care institute, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Hospital, robotic surgery facilities and other modern health amenities in Hamirpur district. He added that an AIIMS-level institute of excellence in Ayurveda would also be set up in the district.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) DD Sharma, Project Director of the ATMA Project Rakesh Dhiman, District Agriculture Officer Rajesh Kumar, Soil Conservation Officer Ashok Kumar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts