Rs 26 lakh subsidy on farm machinery purchase provided to 182 farmers in Hamirpur: Bittu

A subsidy of around Rs 26 lakh has been provided to 182 farmers in Hamirpur district on the purchase of agricultural machinery, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking at a programme organised by the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The subsidy was provided under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme to enhance produce yield and provide better farming facilities to farmers.

Bittu said that the Chief Minister had launched commendable schemes to boost the income of farmers, horticulturists and animal husbandry practitioners in the state. As part of this initiative, subsidy was being provided to farmers for the purchase of modern agricultural machinery. He added that the subsidy amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

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He said that on the Chief Minister's instructions, he was continuously visiting villages to know the grievances of people and ensure the resolution of all issues. He added that the Chief Minister was also apprised about the problems of people for faster and effective redress.

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Bittu said that the Chief Minister had provided a medical college, Allied Health Services College, nursing college, dental college, cancer care institute, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Hospital, robotic surgery facilities and other modern health amenities in Hamirpur district. He added that an AIIMS-level institute of excellence in Ayurveda would also be set up in the district.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) DD Sharma, Project Director of the ATMA Project Rakesh Dhiman, District Agriculture Officer Rajesh Kumar, Soil Conservation Officer Ashok Kumar and other officials were also present on the occasion.