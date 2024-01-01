Nurpur: Rs 27.45 lakh recovered from 4-laning firm for dumping debris in forest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 31

The state Forest Department, through the Forest Division, Nurpur, has recovered a penalty of Rs 27,45,743 for illegal dumping of hill cutting waste material on the land under Forest Range, Kotla, from a four-laning construction company. A notice was served to the Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Palampur, in August for depositing the assessed penalty against the illegal dumping of muck in the forest areas of Soldha, Bhar, Trilokpur and Seuni near Kotla by the company engaged in four-laning of the Pathankot-Mandi highway from Seuni to Rajol.

The construction company had to its disposal three designated dumping sites but due to enormous material extracted after roadside hill cutting, the company allegedly started dumping it in the forest area alongside the local rivulets. The department has also issued strict instructions to the NHAI construction company to build a crate wall adjoining the banks of local rivulets and water channels so that dumped muck may not be spilled into the water bodies.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nurpur, Amit Sharma told The Tribune that the department had conducted a drone survey and prepared a geo-referenced KML digital file (KML file is a format used to display geographic data). “The procured geo digital data was compared with the geo-referenced KML digital file prepared by the NHAI before procuring forest clearance under the Forest Conservative Act from the Central Environment and Forest Ministry. After comparing the data, the department found illegal muck dumping of 6,421 cubic meters at nine locations in the forest area under the Forest Range, Kotla,” he said.

The DFO said apart from paying the penalty to the state Forest Department, the construction company had also been directed to rehabilitate affected forest areas with fresh plantations in the next monsoon season.

