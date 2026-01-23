DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 3.24-crore infra built in Una for youth development under ‘Samarth’ initiative

Rs 3.24-crore infra built in Una for youth development under ‘Samarth’ initiative

Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
A library being set up in Una under the ‘Samarth’ programme.
An amount of Rs 3.24 crore has been spent on building infrastructure as part of the ‘Samarth’ programme initiated by the Una district administration some time ago to motivate the youth towards sports, education and competitive activities and persuade them away from the menace of drugs. The initiative was introduced in August 2024 as part of the District Red Cross activities with funding generated by local industrial and corporate houses through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said that the infrastructure created under the Samarth programme was being use to develop fitness, education, competitive spirit, art and culture, entrepreneurship, awareness and creative aspects among the youth with focus on keeping them away from drugs.

He added, “A multi-sports centre is being developed at the Indira Gandhi sports complex where the work on installing wooden flooring in the indoor badminton courts, fencing and paving of the lawn tennis court, a basketball court and a multi-station gym is progressing at a brisk pace.”

Jatin said, “Three libraries have been created — one each in Una city, Panjawar panchayat in Haroli subdivision and Mairi Khas panchayat in Amb subdivision — at a total cost of Rs 33.5 lakh. Besides, two gyms built at Gondpur Jaichand and Mairi Khas at a cost of Rs 50 lakh have been dedicated to the youth. In the next phase, a gym and a library will be set up at Bangana subdivision.”

He said that 30 deserving girls were being provided higher education and coaching for competitive examinations under the programme. He added that the objective of the initiative was to provide the youth with, direction, opportunity and confidence to achieve their objectives, besides honing their skills and building their capabilities.

