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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 3.32-crore assets of habitual drug offender frozen in Nurpur

Rs 3.32-crore assets of habitual drug offender frozen in Nurpur

Peddler’s house, hotel, shops & bank accounts among assets targeted

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Rajiv Mahajan
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Caption: A police team freezes the house of drug-peddling offender Balwinder Singh at Chhanni village by affixing a notice.
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Tightening the noose around the interstate drug mafia, the Nurpur district police on Friday implemented the property-freezing order issued by the NDPS designated court-cum-competent authority against habitual drug-peddling offender Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, of Chhanni village under the Damtal police station jurisdiction.

The Damtal police station team froze immovable properties worth Rs 3.32 crore and affixed notices and signboards indicating that the properties had been frozen as allegedly having been acquired from illicit drug-trafficking proceeds. The orders of the competent authority were served on the habitual offender, who is currently lodged in judicial custody at Dharamsala jail.

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The police said the accused had allegedly been operating an interstate drug-trafficking network in the area for several years. He had been arrested in cases involving the recovery of charas and heroin (chitta) from his possession. Three FIRs under the NDPS Act were registered against him at Damtal police station and two at Indora police station. He has also been convicted in one of these cases, the police said.

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The properties frozen include a palatial house named ‘Samrat NRI House’, ‘Kwality’ hotel, eight shops, a Mahindra Thar Roxx and three bank accounts with the State Bank of India. The properties are registered in the names of Balwinder Singh, his wife Urmila Devi, UK-based daughter Sakshi Devi and US-based son Sanjay Kumar. The district police alleged that the hotel premises were being used for drug-trafficking activities.

Nurpur ASP Dharam Chand Verma told The Tribune that action had been initiated against the accused under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985. He said the SHO, Damtal, had identified certain properties as having been illegally acquired within the meaning of Section 68B(g) of the Act.

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“Accordingly, a provisional freezing order was passed by the SHO, Damtal, under Section 68F(1), restraining any transfer or dealing in these properties. The order was submitted before the Competent Authority, New Delhi, for confirmation as mandated under Section 68F(2). The Competent Authority has confirmed the freezing of the properties and the police implemented the confirmation order on Friday,” the ASP added.

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