Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 3-cr cattle sanctuary lies idle as stray animal menace worsens

Number of stray cattle in district has surged to over 15,000
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Stray cattle are a daily sight on highways and city roads, posing a serious threat to motorists. Tribune photo
A Rs 3 crore cattle sanctuary, constructed on 50 acres of land in Nagri, just 10 km from Palampur, remains non-functional even three years after its completion, highlighting a glaring lack of administrative and political will. Built by the Animal Husbandry Department, which is also the designated custodian of the sanctuary, the facility has yet to house a single animal.

In the meantime, the number of stray cattle in Kangra district has surged to over 15,000, turning into a public nuisance and road safety hazard. Local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats and the local administration, have failed to address the worsening situation, leaving residents frustrated.

The Palampur region and its adjoining areas have been particularly affected. Herds of stray cattle are a daily sight on highways and city roads, posing a serious threat to motorists. The Pathankot-Mandi and Palampur-Dharamsala highways have become accident-prone zones, especially at night, when animals are harder to spot. In the past year alone, at least half a dozen bikers have lost their lives in accidents caused by stray cattle.

“Motorists often speed on these roads and are forced to brake suddenly when animals appear out of nowhere. This leads to fatal collisions,” said a regular commuter.

Adding to the irony, the state government collects Rs 10 per bottle as cow cess from liquor contractors, with the stated aim of building cattle shelters. These funds are placed at the disposal of district collectors, but very little has been done on the ground, locals allege.

Despite multiple directives from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to impound stray animals and operationalise cattle sanctuaries, implementation has been negligible, particularly in Kangra, the state’s largest district. The situation is especially dire in areas such as Baijnath, Paprola, Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra Mattor, Gaggal, Nagri, Gopalpur, Paror, Maranda, Kalu Di Hatti, Ghuggar, Lohana and Aima villages, where stray cattle not only block roads but also destroy standing crops, compounding the woes of farmers. The failure to operationalise the Nagri cattle sanctuary stands as a stark symbol of missed opportunity in tackling a crisis that has spiralled beyond control.

