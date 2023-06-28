Rs 3 crore property damaged due to heavy rain in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 27

Property worth Rs 3 crore was reportedly damaged in district today due to heavy rain, according to a report of the Department of Meteorology issued here.

A report on damage caused by heavy rain released by the District Disaster Management Authority indicated that the Public Works Department suffered a loss of Rs 2.35 crore in form of damage caused to roads and bridges loss while the Jal Shakti Department suffered a loss of Rs 5.04 crore.

The electricity board suffered property damage to the tune of Rs 16.39 lakh while there was no major loss of private property. The cumulative loss due to heavy rains in the past few days was Rs 7.87 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa advised people to refrain from going near rivers and rivulets as their water level could rise abruptly. He said that people should follow the instructions of the District Disaster Management Authority issued from time to time.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has issued an orange alert of heavy rain, as a low pressure zone continues to build over the district along with neighbouring districts of Una, Mandi, Kangra and Bilaspur.