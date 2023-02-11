Rs 30 crore released for healthcare: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the state government had released Rs 30 crore for Sahara and other healthcare schemes. Disbursements under the schemes were held up because the state government had not allocated budget for these. The issue was highlighted in The Tribune yesterday.

25,000 beneficiaries There are over 25,000 beneficiaries of Sahara and other healthcare schemes

The government pays them Rs 7.5 crore every month

Sukhu said that he was aware that the government had not cleared dues under Sahara and other healthcare schemes since November last year. He added that the previous BJP government had left liabilities of Rs 39.29 core under these schemes. There are over 25,000 beneficiaries and the government pays them Rs 7.5 crore every month.

He said that the Planning Department had already released Rs 30 crore, which would be credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries soon. He added that the remaining amount for December and January would also be disbursed soon.

Sukhu said that there were unpaid liabilities in other departments as well. “I need little more time to streamline the system and instill financial discipline in the state. Financial discipline had collapsed during the previous BJP government,” he added.

He said, “To handle the current situation, he has denotified a number of institutions and government offices opened by the previous BJP government before the Assembly elections without the approval of the Finance Department. In fact, these offices were not required. With their closure, the government will save around Rs 5,000 crore every year.”

The Chief Minister said that there would be no shortage of funds for welfare schemes like the Sahara Yojana, Him Care, old age and widow pension etc. The benefits being given to weaker sections of society would continue as usual.

He thanked The Tribune for highlighting public interest issues like illegal mining, drug trafficking, poor health services, which keep government officials on toes.