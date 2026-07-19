Rs 300-crore dental research centre to come up in Hamirpur: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that the state government would establish a Rs 300-crore Dental Health Research Centre in Hamirpur to strengthen dental healthcare and research in Himachal Pradesh.

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Addressing the 4th Annual Conference of the Himachal Pradesh State Chapter of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI), the CM also announced that the Government Dental College, Shimla, would be renamed Rajiv Gandhi Dental College, Shimla.

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Sukhu said the state government was undertaking major reforms in the healthcare sector and the results were already visible. He said advanced facilities such as robotic surgery and 3-Tesla MRI technology, once considered difficult to imagine in government hospitals, had now become a reality.

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The CM said the government was working to introduce modern medical technology and advanced healthcare facilities in all medical colleges and district hospitals so that people could access quality and affordable treatment closer to home without travelling outside the state.

He said the government had held detailed consultations with doctors across Himachal and taken several steps to strengthen the healthcare system. A similar interaction would soon be organised with dental professionals to identify measures for improving dental colleges and expanding access to quality dental care.

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Sukhu said doctors trained in Shimla were serving with distinction across India and abroad, adding that medical professionals from the state were making a significant contribution to healthcare through the adoption of modern technology.

MLA Suresh Kumar, Congress leader Pawan Thakur, Kailash Federation Chairman Baldev Thakur, Principal of Government Dental College, Shimla, Dr Yogesh Bhardwaj, AOMSI National President Dr Ashish Gupta, Himachal Chapter President Dr Rangeela Ram and other dignitaries were present.