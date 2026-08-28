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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 3,000 crore being spent to procure modern medical equipment, says Vikramaditya

Rs 3,000 crore being spent to procure modern medical equipment, says Vikramaditya

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh addresses a gathering during a health check up camp at the Panchayat Ghar, Dudhalti, in Tutu development block of Shimla on Thursday.
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Public Works Department Minister (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the state government was committed to providing better healthcare facilities to people, and was equipping hospitals across the state with modern medical equipment. He was addressing a gathering at a free health check-up camp organised under the aegis of the Lions Club, Shimla, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, at the Panchayat Ghar, Dudhalti, in Tutu development block of Shimla district. The minister said that about Rs 3,000 crore was being spent on medical machinery and equipment to enable people to benefit from modern healthcare facilities.

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He said the process of filling vacant posts of doctor, paramedic and technician in hospitals was underway. “The state government will soon implement a health insurance scheme providing coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for poor and needy families,” he added.

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The minister added that the Banuti area was emerging as a key hub in the block, with various development projects underway.

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“People in the area have also benefited from various public welfare policies and schemes of the state government, and work is underway to connect them with modern facilities,” he added.

He said such free health check-up camps should be organised periodically to raise awareness about the growing incidence of diseases in society. He added that the state government stood by NGOs working for the public, and was providing them with all possible assistance.

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Around 250 people were screened and free medicines were distributed at the camp.

The check-ups were conducted by a team of specialist doctors from DDU Hospital, including ophthalmologists, physicians, orthopaedic specialists, gynaecologists, surgeons and dermatologists.

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