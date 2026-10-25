Rs 35 crore disbursed to 16,877 apple growers

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has disbursed Rs 35.68 crore to 16,877 orchardists under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) this year.

An HPMC spokesperson said that Rs 17.53 crore had been paid in cash, while inputs worth Rs 18.15 crore, including horticultural mineral oil, fertilisers, machinery and other materials, had been provided to growers. Payment claims worth Rs 12.13 crore involving 7,059 orchardists are being processed.

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The spokesperson said the state government was committed to safeguarding the interests of orchardists and ensuring timely payments. At its meeting on October 8, the HPMC Board of Directors fixed deadlines for submitting pending MIS claims to streamline the process, assess the corporation’s financial liabilities and ensure transparency in payments.

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The orchardists who had supplied apples under the MIS-2024 and earlier schemes but had not submitted their claims must do so by October 30. Those, who had supplied up to 30 bags under the MIS-2025, had been asked to submit pending claims by November 15, while growers, who had supplied 31 to 100 bags, must do so by November 30.

The corporation has directed its branches to process the pending claims systematically and within the stipulated time and maintain proper records of claims and supporting documents. Once an orchardist submits the required documents, the claim will be given a serial number and entered in a register so that it is processed in the prescribed order.

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The spokesperson urged the orchardists to submit the pending claims, along with the required documents, to the respective HPMC branches well before the deadlines to facilitate verification and payment.