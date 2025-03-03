DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 350 cr given to Shimla Rural in 2 years, says Vikramditya

Rs 350 cr given to Shimla Rural in 2 years, says Vikramditya

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said more than Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned for various development works in Shimla Rural Assembly constituency in the past two years, and most of the development projects were underway. While...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:55 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said more than Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned for various development works in Shimla Rural Assembly constituency in the past two years, and most of the development projects were underway.

While attending the annual prize distribution function organised at Sunni Mahavidyalaya under Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency, the minister said that under the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 1,500 km additional roads would be constructed in the state.

He further said that to provide adequate drinking water to Sunni, a sum of Rs 25 crore had been sanctioned and the construction work is in progress. Under this scheme, adequate drinking water will be provided to all the seven wards of Nagar Panchayat Sunni. He said that a sum of Rs 5 lakh had been sanctioned for paving the drains of Sunni.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the Cabinet Minister honoured 156 meritorious students, who stood first in various categories throughout the year, by giving them prizes.

He said that Sunni Mahavidyalaya was established in 2006 and in a short span of time this Mahavidyalaya has done an outstanding job in the field of education and had brought laurels to the area by securing third position in the entire state.

Advertisement

While talking about the development of Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, he said that the multipurpose hall of the college was constructed by the former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh and directed the Public Works Department officials to prepare an estimate for the construction of the boundary wall of the college. He said the staff quarters of the college would also be constructed in the near future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper