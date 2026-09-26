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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 3,744 crore approved for panchayats in state: Jaswan-Pragpur MLA

Rs 3,744 crore approved for panchayats in state: Jaswan-Pragpur MLA

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur
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Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur on Friday said that the Central Government had approved Rs 3,744 crore for the development of gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh under the 16th Finance Commission. He thanked the Central Government for the grant that would be released to the state’s panchayati raj institutions over five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. He added that the allocation would provide a major boost to basic infrastructure and development works in rural areas.

Thakur said that this allocation was around Rs 1,644 crore higher than the grant under the 15th Finance Commission. On an average, a gram panchayat would receive around Rs 1 crore during the five-year period, he added.

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He said that the funds were meant for improving basic amenities, including drinking water supply, sanitation, roads, drains and drainage systems, besides the repair and maintenance of community buildings and panchayat offices. He added that the grants had been divided equally into tied and untied components. While the tied grants would be used for specified priority areas, the untied component would provide the panchayats flexibility to undertake development works according to local requirements.

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The BJP legislator said that the 16th Finance Commission's allocation would also provide budgetary support to panchayat samitis and zila parishads, thereby strengthening the three-tier panchayati raj system in the state.

Thakur alleged that the state government had failed to launch any new scheme of its own to provide funds to gram panchayats for basic development works. He dared the Congress government to make public the details of any scheme it had launched specifically for the development of gram panchayats. He alleged that development works in the state had suffered due to inadequate financial support from the state government. He claimed that panchayati raj institutions were largely dependent on funds provided by the Central Government.

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He urged the state government to ensure proper and timely utilisation of the funds sanctioned under the 16th Finance Commission and give priority to strengthening basic infrastructure in rural areas so that the basic objective of higher fund allocation under 16th Finance Commission could be achieved.

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