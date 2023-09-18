Rs 38-crore loss to tourism sector in Kullu district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 17

The monsoon fury caused considerable damage to tourism-related properties in Kullu district in July this year. The total losses were estimated to be over Rs 38 crore.

The data accessed by The Tribune from the Tourism Department revealed that nine tourism-related properties were damaged in Kullu district because of the monsoon fury in July. These included Log Huts and Orchard Hut, Manali; Club House, Manali; Hotel Rohtang, Manali; Hadimba Cottage, Manali; Adventure Resort, Raison, Kullu; HPTDC (TPT) workshop, Aloo Ground, Manali; BNT Building, Aloo Ground, Manali; Hotel Chandrabhaga, Keylong; and Hotel Naggar Castle, Kullu. The losses to these properties were assessed at Rs 33.12 crore.

Other damaged properties included a helipad at Bahang in Manali; Green Tax barrier at Aloo Ground, Manali; Weigh-In-Motion Bridge barrier at Bahang; Cultural Art and Craft Centre Devlok, Baragran, 15 Mile; River Rafting Centre at Pridi, Kullu; and Water Sport Centre at Larji in Kullu district. The losses to these properties were assessed at Rs 5.15 crore. Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said the monsoon fury caused considerable damage to the tourism sector in Kullu district this year.

The DTDO said many properties had been damaged completely while some others had suffered partial damage. The total loss caused to such properties was over Rs 38 crore. A detailed report about the damage caused to tourism-related properties in the district had been submitted to the higher authorities at Shimla for further action, the DTDO said.

