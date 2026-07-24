Rs 45-crore Chirgaon-Dodra Kwar road will be completed on time, says PWD Minister

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh inspected the under-construction Rohru-Dodra Kwar road project and directed the officials concerned to ensure all work was completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality standards. The minister, while addressing a public meeting at Dodra after the inspection, said that the Chirgaon-Dodra Kwar road project, being built at a cost of around Rs 45 crore, would be completed on schedule, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the region. He added that the Central Government had approved an extension until March next year for the remaining Pradhan Matri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-I work in the area, considering its difficult terrain, harsh weather and limited working season.

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Vikramaditya said that the work on the Rohru-Chirgaon road, at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, was progressing well and discussions had been held with the Uttarakhand Government to improve connectivity with Dodra Kwar.

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The minister said that around Rs 70 crore was currently being spent on development works in Dodra Kwar, including roads, an SDM office, a PWD rest house and a government senior secondary school building. He added that improved road connectivity would unlock the region’s tourism potential, generate employment opportunities and boost the local economy.