Rs 5.5 crore welfare aid reaches 1,425 Hamirpur workers

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWB) has disbursed over Rs 5.51 crore to workers registered with it in Hamirpur district under 14 welfare schemes.

Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar said the organisation had emerged as a major source of support for workers, their children and other family members across the state. He said the welfare schemes provided financial assistance for house construction, medical treatment, childbirth, education and marriage, besides pensions, disability pensions, assistance following the death of a worker and various other benefits.

Advertisement

Kanwar said that on the occasion of Independence Day this year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had disbursed nearly Rs 20.61 crore to 4,967 workers across the state under various schemes. Of these, 1,425 workers from Hamirpur district received financial assistance exceeding Rs 5.51 crore.

Advertisement

He said Rs 1,77,48,600 was provided for the education of children of 655 workers in the district, while Rs 2,75,64,300 was given for the marriages of children of 581 workers. A total of Rs 31.80 lakh was provided to 16 workers and nine widowed women for house construction, while Rs 32.60 lakh was disbursed as relief following the deaths of 13 workers.

He said the expenditure also included Rs 7.77 lakh on old-age pensions for 125 workers, Rs 20.55 lakh for the birth of daughters, Rs 2.80 lakh for 14 children with disabilities, Rs 2.07 lakh as maternity and paternity assistance, Rs 74,796 on widow pensions and Rs 25,000 on disability pensions.

Advertisement

Kanwar said the board was committed to the welfare and support of the labour class. He urged eligible workers to register with the board and avail themselves of the benefits available under its various schemes.