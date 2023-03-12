Rs 50 crore spent under Ayushman scheme in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 11

The Union Government has spent Rs 50.08 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Kangra district.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer Sushil Sharma gave this information while talking to the media here yesterday. He said 2.40 lakh persons were registered under the scheme in Kangra.

Of these, 37,906 persons had taken medical treatment in government and private hospitals. The claims of 30,936 people had been settled, he said.

The CMO said, “Five members of a family are covered under one card. A family can avail benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.”