Rs 58 lakh released for expansion of paragliding landing site at Bir

Palampur, March 11

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali today said the tourism department had released Rs 58 lakh for the expansion and development of a paragliding landing site at Bir.

The paragliding landing site at Bir.

The department was committed to making the adventure sport of paragliding a major attraction for tourists in the state, he added. He said Bir-Billing was among the top 10 best sites for paragliding in world. The vision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh was to make Kangra valley the tourism capital of the state, and paragliding would play a significant role in achieving this goal, he said.

Bali said tourism was one of the most profitable sectors in the state.

Officials concerned had been directed to expedite the land acquisition process of the take-off and landing sites at the famous paragliding spot, he added.

All efforts would be made to regulate construction activities at Bir-Billing as the Tourism Department, which regulates the paragliding site, had expressed concerns over the large-scale construction of buildings near the landing site becoming hazard for the fliers, he said, adding that the proposal for land acquisition near the landing site had been lingering for a long time, but the Sukhu-led government would speed it up.

Bali said a paragliding school at Bir was ready and would become operational within two months, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate it.

He added that a decision had been taken to set up a control room near the paragliding take-off site at Billing. He said the Tourism Department had been making earnest efforts to check paragliding mishaps in Bir-Billing. These incidents had brought ill repute to the adventure sport, he added.

The officials had also been directed to expedite the process of registration of paragliding equipment, Bali added.

“Fourteen paragliding associations and 346 pilots are registered in Kangra district,” Bali said.

