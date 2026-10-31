Rs 6.44 crore approved for Jahlama Nullah flood control works in Lahaul-Spiti district

The state government has approved Rs 6.44 crore for flood control works along the Jahlama Nullah in Lahaul-Spiti district. The project is expected to provide protection to vulnerable areas against the threat of flooding, particularly in summer months when rising temperatures accelerate snow and glacier melting in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for approving the project. She said that the initiative would help address the long-standing concerns of people living in areas vulnerable to the impact of the nullah.

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She also thanked Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department Ajay Gupta and his entire team for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) within the stipulated time and forwarding it to the government for approval. She appreciated the district administration and senior officials for extending their cooperation at various stages of the process.

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The Jahlama Nullah is an important seasonal water channel in the Udaipur region of Lahaul, where water flow increases considerably during the summer due to snowmelt, rainfall and the melting of glaciers in the surrounding mountainous catchment. The fast-flowing water carries stones, debris and sediment, creating the risk of erosion, damage to agricultural land and threats to nearby infrastructure and settlements.

During the July 2023 floods, debris carried by the nullah water had temporarily blocked the flow of the Chenab (Chandrabhaga) for several hours, resulting in waterlogging and damage to agricultural fields and orchards in nearby villages, including Jasrath and Jobrang. Several families of five villages were affected.

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Anuradha said that the Jahlama Nullah project was the third major flood-control initiative secured for Lahaul-Spiti with the support of the state government, district administration and departments concerned. Earlier, similar projects had been secured for Sagnam village in the Spiti valley and Karpat in the Mayar valley.