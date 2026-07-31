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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 600 aid sought for general category boys in government schools as granted to girls, SC/ST students

Rs 600 aid sought for general category boys in government schools as granted to girls, SC/ST students

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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KS Jamwal, state president of Rajput Mahasabha
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The Rajput Mahasabha and the Samanya Varg Sanyukt Manch, Himachal Pradesh, have objected to the state government’s decision not to extend a financial assistance of Rs 600 in lieu of free school uniform to general category boys studying in Class VI to VIII in government schools. State president of the mahasabha KS Jamwal said that the Directorate of Education had issued directions for the transfer of Rs 600 directly to the bank accounts of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) students and all girls studying in government schools from Class VI to VIII. He alleged that the general category boys had been left out of the scheme.

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Jamwal claimed that a delegation of the mahasabha had earlier met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur and raised the issue with them. The Chief Minister had assured them that the government did not discriminate against children on the basis of caste and followed a policy of equality in educational assistance. Despite repeated representations no corrective action had been taken, he alleged.

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Jamwal argued that most of the students enrolled in government schools belong to economically weaker farming families and lower middle-class households while financially better-off families preferred private schools. He added that extending the benefit to the remaining general category boys would require only a modest financial allocation while promoting equality among students.

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The mahasabha urged the Chief Minister and the Education Minister to review the decision and extend the Rs 600 assistance to eligible general category boys. It added that such a step would uphold the principle of equal treatment and prevent social divisions at the school level.

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