Rs 62,387.61 crore Budget passed

The Vidhan Sabha today passed the Rs 62,387.61 crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had presented in the Assembly on March 17.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, laid the Himachal Pradesh Appropriation (Number 2) Bill, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha and it was passed by voice vote.

The Chief Minister had presented a tax-free Budget that had a miniscule increase of Rs 71 crore over the last year’s Budget. It focused on strengthening the rural economy and hence a number of incentives and schemes were announced for the agriculture and allied sectors.

In the Budget estimates for 2025-26 presented by the Chief Minister, the total receipts and the total expenditure were put at Rs 56,945.34 crore and Rs 58,514.31 crore, respectively. The estimated total revenue receipts were Rs 42,343 crore and the projected total revenue expenditure was Rs 48,733 crore. The total revenue deficit was estimated at Rs 6,390 crore.

The Chief Minister had announced to increase the rates of cow milk from Rs 45 to Rs 51 per litre and of buffalo milk from Rs 55 to Rs 61 per litre, increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for maize to Rs 40 a kilogram, for wheat to Rs 60 a kilogram and Rs 90 per kilogram for raw turmeric.

While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister had stated that out of every Rs 100 expenditure, Rs 25 was spent on salaries, Rs 20 on pension, Rs 12 on interest payment, Rs 10 on debt payment and Rs nine for grants to autonomous bodies and only Rs 24 was left for development.