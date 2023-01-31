Hamirpur: Rs 68 lakh cash found in car, seized

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 30

A cash amount of Rs 68.68 lakh was seized from a man by the police at a check post in Chowki Jamwalan village near here around 11.30 pm yesterday.

Sanjay of a village near Palampur was reportedly stopped by the police for checking. While checking the vehicle the police found currency notes in his car. He could not produce required documents to justify the presence of such a large amount of money in his car.

Sanjay had reportedly come to attend a marriage at Bir Bagehra village in Sujanpur subdivision of the district along with his family. He was on way to Chandigarh from there. He works with a private firm in New Delhi.

Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma confirmed that Rs 68.68 lakh was confiscated from a person identified as Sanjay.

Sanjay was asked to produce documents in support of the cash he was carrying, but he could not do so, she said. “A case has been registered under Section 102 of the CrPC in this regard,” she added.

#Hamirpur #Palampur