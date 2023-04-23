Rs 69 crore spent on MGNREGA plan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 22

A sum of over Rs 69 crore was spent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in the district in the last financial session that ended on March 31.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa stated this here yesterday while addressing a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. He said as many as 16,89,732 man-days were earned under the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner said different types of bigger projects could be added into MGNREGA scheme. All block development officers should come up with innovative ideas for rural development. Speaking about the need for water harvesting programmes, he emphasised on the need for the adoption of water harvesting practices in Bhoranj and Bamsan blocks as these areas faced scarcity of water every summer.