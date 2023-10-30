Rs 70 crore released for flood-affected Mandi residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 29

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary today said the first instalment of Rs 70 crore has been released under the first phase of the Himachal Government’s special disaster relief package for all 7,200 affected families of the monsoon disaster in Mandi district.

The DC said, “Out of these 7,200 families, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has transferred Rs 31 crore to the bank accounts of 3,800 affected families at a programme held recently here. The process of providing relief amount to other affected families is also going on in a phased manner. Soon, the process of depositing the first instalment of relief amount into the accounts of all the affected families of the district will be completed.”

“Under the special relief package, in the first phase, Rs 3 lakh each is being provided as the first instalment for the reconstruction of completely damaged houses,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

“This year, 44 people died in the monsoon disaster in Mandi district, while 991 houses were completely damaged and 2,300 houses and buildings were partially damaged. Around 2,400 cow sheds were damaged and as many as 1,000 livestock were killed,” he said.

