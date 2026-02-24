Rs 72-crore ice hockey rink approved for Jispa; Centre’s nod awaited

In a major boost to winter sports infrastructure in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, state-level approval has been granted for the construction of a state-of-the-art ice hockey rink at Jispa at an estimated cost of Rs 72 crore. The project, proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, is now awaiting final clearance from the Centre.

The announcement was made by Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana while presiding over the closing ceremony of a seven-day Basic Ski Training Programme at Keylong on Monday.

Highlighting the government’s focus on promoting winter sports in the high-altitude region, Rana said the proposed ice hockey rink at Jispa would be developed as a modern facility to nurture local talent and host competitive events. The initiative, she added, would strengthen sports culture and create opportunities for local youth to excel at national and international levels.

In another significant announcement, the MLA said an international-level stadium would be constructed in Spiti at a cost of Rs 75 crore, with work likely to begin later this year. The stadium is expected to serve as a major sporting hub for the remote region.

Besides Jispa, funds have also been allocated for developing additional ice hockey rinks at Gawajang, Cheling, Daling and Darcha, among other locations. These projects aim to create a network of winter sports facilities across Lahaul and Spiti, where ice hockey enjoys wide popularity due to prolonged winters and natural freezing conditions.

Rana said strengthening sports infrastructure in tribal areas would help channel youth energy positively, promote physical fitness and teamwork and deter substance abuse. She underlined the vast potential of winter sports for both sporting excellence and tourism development in the district.

The announcements were made during the concluding ceremony of the ski training camp organised by the Lahaul Mountaineering and Snowboard Association at Keylong. A total of 28 local youth and school students participated in the week-long programme and were awarded certificates.

The next phase of training will be held at Gondhla from February 23 to 29 and at Trilokinath from March 5 to 11, followed by a district-level ski competition at Trilokinath on March 12 and 13. Twenty meritorious participants will also undergo advanced training at Jispa from March 20 to April 2.

With the proposed ice hockey rink at Jispa and the upcoming stadium in Spiti, Lahaul and Spiti is set to emerge as a key winter sports destination in Himachal.