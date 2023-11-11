Rs 74.84 crore released for MLALAD scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

The state government has made a provision of Rs 2.10 crore per constituency under the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) Scheme for the financial year 2023-24.

According to a government spokesperson, a budget of Rs 144.01 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in the current financial year, and Rs 74.84 crore of it was released to the districts in two instalments till October.

The spokesperson said, “In view of damage caused due to heavy rain, the government has amended the guidelines of the MLALAD scheme. Giving it a comprehensive form, a provision has also been made for the repair of retaining and breast walls and channelling of rivulets and seasonal nullas,” .

As per year-wise data, Rs 97.98 crore was allocated under the scheme in 2019-20, Rs 32.66 crore in 2020-21, Rs 122.40 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 103.34 crore in 2022-23. “The present state government has increased the MLA LAD Fund by about Rs 41 crore this year,” he added.

He said that the construction of classrooms, ayurvedic dispensaries, veterinary dispensaries, health sub-centres, general community buildings in rural areas, link roads, installation of hand pumps and various otherworks could be done under the scheme. “The construction of small bridges and culverts for rural roads, footbridges, concrete based or black-top rural roads, drinking water schemes for left-out settlements, local level irrigation schemes, toilets in schools, public toilets and bathrooms at places like bus stands etc., will be undertaken under the scheme,” he added.

#Shimla