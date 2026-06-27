Rs 8 crore sanctioned for Nurpur railway station facelift

The Union Railway Ministry has sanctioned Rs 8.02 crore for the renovation, restructuring and beautification of Nurpur road railway station (Jassur), paving the way for a major infrastructure upgrade at the key entry point to Himachal Pradesh.

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Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj announced the approval while interacting with mediapersons after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Jammu Division of Northern Railway at Pathankot railway station on Friday. He said the project would modernise the station in line with the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which railway stations across the country are being upgraded with improved passenger amenities and enhanced infrastructure.

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Describing Nurpur Road as the gateway to Himachal Pradesh, Bhardwaj said he had consistently raised the issue of its development in Parliament and with the Union Railway Minister. He added that Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu, Vivek Kumar, confirmed the financial approval during the meeting.

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The MP also announced improvements in train services on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line. He said the DRM had assured that two trains, which were not operating on Fridays, would resume daily services from next Friday.

In addition, one more suspended train service on the Jassur-Baijnath section is expected to be restored within the next month.

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At present, Northern Railway operates two pairs of trains between Pathankot and Baijnath, besides two pairs each on the Jawalamukhi-Baijnath and Baijnath-Jogindernagar sections. The restoration of additional services is expected to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters and tourists using the historic narrow gauge railway.