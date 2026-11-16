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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 800 cr works undertaken in Kasumpti segment: Minister Anirudh Singh

Rs 800 cr works undertaken in Kasumpti segment: Minister Anirudh Singh

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Minister Anirudh Singh
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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said the state government had been working on to strengthen road connectivity and basic infrastructure in rural areas and development works worth Rs 800 crore had been undertaken in the Kasumpti Assembly segment.

Addressing the people at the closing ceremony of the two-day Gumma Fair organised in Gumma in Kasumpti LAC in Shimla district, he said connecting every village and household through roads remained his top priority. He also urged villagers where construction work is paused due to land related issues to provide land through mutual consent.

He said the tendering process for the construction of a community centre at Gumma would be initiated shortly. “The facility will provide locals with a suitable venue for weddings and other social functions,” he said.

The minister also directed officials to expedite the preparation of documents under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the name of the village community centre for another proposed ground. “Once forest clearance is obtained, the government will work towards developing a playground and constructing a building for the Yuvak Mandal,” he said.

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Taking note of a bridge damaged during the monsoon, the minister directed the department concerned to prepare and submit an estimate for its repair at the earliest so that the funds could be sanctioned and restoration work undertaken. He also announced a road for Kaushal Ram’s village and urged residents to provide the necessary consent for the use of private land to facilitate the construction process.

The minister said coordinated efforts by the state government and the Forest and Public Works departments had helped secure approvals in several FRA-related cases, paving the way for development works.

Addressing the demand for upgrading healthcare facilities at hospitals in Mashobra and Basantpur, he said the prescribed norms and requirements would be examined before taking up the matter with the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to explore possibilities of improving healthcare services in the area.

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