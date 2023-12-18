Rs 857 crore allocated for tribal area development

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

Aimed at development of tribal areas, the state government has made a provision of Rs 857 crore under the Tribal Area Development Programme. The decision was taken during a meeting of the department held here on Saturday.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “Four Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state were providing free education to tribal students and 24,794 students were admitted in these schools in the year 2023-24. Under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, livelihood is provided to tribal people using natural resources through four Van Dhan Vikas Kendras being run in the state.”

Negi said, “For the convenience of tribal people, bhawans were being constructed in Nurpur and Rampur. Tribal villages of the state will also be developed under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’.

Joginder Singh Dhiman, director of Pre-Examination Coaching Centre for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at Himachal Pradesh University, detailed the facilities that were being provided to the students through these centres.

