Rs 9,189 cr to improve education system: CPS

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 20

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi today said the government was focusing on making qualitative improvements in the education system to enhance the learning skills of students. He was addressing students during the annual prize distribution function of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) here.

Awasthi said, “To bring about qualitative changes and result-oriented improvements at various levels of the education system, it was important to ensure apt training of teachers. DIET plays a key role in this direction and the government will ensure that such institutes are strengthened with requisite infrastructure to meet the growing needs of training of teachers.”

He said Rs 9,189 crore was being spent on education and technical education in the current fiscal. The government would ensure that the posts of teacher in educational institutes were filled soon.

He gave away awards to meritorious DIET students and urged them to focus on gaining knowledge for a better future.