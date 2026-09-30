Rs 9.5 crore science block at Haroli college soon: Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a science block at Prof Simmi Agnihotri Government College, Haroli, on which Rs 9.5 crore will be spent. Agnihotri was presiding over a function at the college campus on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his late wife, Simmi Agnihotri. He said the new block would provide better opportunities for higher education to the youth of Haroli.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Art, Language and Culture portfolio, said the ambitious Rs 206-crore project for the beautification and expansion of the Mata Chintpurni shrine would be launched during the coming Navratras. All legal and administrative formalities for the project had been completed, he added.

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Agnihotri said the Mata Chintpurni temple was a revered centre of Himachal Pradesh’s religious and cultural heritage and attracted millions of devotees every year. Keeping this in view, the shrine expansion and beautification project would be undertaken to provide better facilities to devotees, he said.

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Regarding the proposed ropeway project for the shrine, the Deputy Chief Minister said local shopkeepers had put forward certain suggestions and demands. He said a meeting between the shopkeepers and officials of the project implementing agency would be facilitated to reach a consensus while keeping the convenience of local residents in mind. Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann performed at the event, which was attended largely by college students and local residents.

Rs 3.5 crore to be spent on Haroli ex-servicemen bhawan: Himachal Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said Rs 3.5 crore would be spent on the construction of an ex-servicemen bhawan at Rora village in Haroli subdivision, with the first instalment of Rs 1 crore already released to the Public Works Department (PWD).

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Representatives of the Una district unit of the Indian Ex-Servicemen League called on the Deputy Chief Minister. Agnihotri acknowledged the services and sacrifices of serving and retired personnel of the armed forces.

He said the proposed building would have office space, a meeting hall and other facilities for the welfare of ex-servicemen. The building would be handed over to the league by June 2027, he added.

Agnihotri said the new bridge over the Swan River connected the Una Assembly segment on the left bank with Haroli on the right bank, bringing Una city and Haroli within about two km of each other.

He said the area from the right bank of the river up to the Jal Shakti Department rest house in Haroli had been designated as ‘New Haroli’ and was being developed in a planned and scientific manner.

Agnihotri said ‘New Haroli’ already had the state’s first computerised driving test park, while the office building of the Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, and a heliport were in the final stages of completion.

He said funds had been sanctioned for laying a synthetic athletic track and constructing an indoor stadium, besides offices of the HP State Scheduled Caste Corporation, District Courts and Industries Department in New Haroli. The ex-servicemen bhawan would also be constructed in the area, he added.

President of the Una unit of the Indian Ex-Servicemen League, Capt Shakti Chand, and other office-bearers were present.