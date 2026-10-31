Rs 98.82 lakh sanctioned for Jana-Bijli Mahadev road

Travellers on the Naggar-Nathaan-Jana-Bijli Mahadev road in Kullu district can look forward to smoother journeys, with the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) sanctioning Rs 98.82 lakh for the improvement and maintenance of the Jana-Kotadhar section. The funds, confirmed in a recent government order, will be used by the Public Works Department (PWD), Manali division, to repair the road surface and strengthen the stretch.

The road is a lifeline for residents of Jana, Kotadhar and adjoining villages and the only motorable approach for pilgrims and tourists heading to the Bijli Mahadev temple. The forest road is not metalled and only four-wheel-drive vehicles, tractors or high-power motorcycles can pass through its slushy stretches. It is generally maintained by local commuters who transport their agricultural produce.

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Perched at about 2,460 metres, the ancient Shiva shrine is a major religious and tourist draw in the Kullu valley and the route passes through dense deodar and pine forests with panoramic valley views. Jana panchayat president Lakshman Singh welcomed the sanction and thanked local MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur and the PWD, hoping that work would begin without delay.

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The allocation addresses a long-pending demand. In February 2022, then Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur had said the Naggar-Jana-Bijli Mahadev road was being widened and metalled at a cost of Rs 11 crore. However, as the road passes through forest land, clearances and environmental considerations slowed the work, leaving it unmetalled with large sections in poor shape.

The SDMF-funded repairs are therefore seen as practical relief. For villagers, the improved stretch will ease travel and ensure more reliable access to markets, health services and administrative offices. For the tourism sector, better connectivity can encourage homestays and local enterprise along the route and make the pilgrimage to Bijli Mahadev safer and more comfortable. The road is already popular among adventure seekers and nature lovers.

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Officials said the work would be taken up through the PWD’s Manali division and local representatives have urged timely execution. With the funding in place, the focus now shifts to implementation on the ground and to addressing the forest-related constraints that have slowed road development in the past.