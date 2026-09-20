Rs53.53-lakh aid for education provided to 435 poor children at Sundernagar

The state government under its Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana providing financial assistance for children belonging to economically vulnerable families at Sundernagar in Mandi district, helping them continue with their education and move towards a secure and self-reliant future. For the financial year 2026-27, an assistance of Rs 53.53 lakh has been sanctioned under the scheme, benefiting 435 children of the area.

Child Development Project Officer, Sundernagar, Poonam Chauhan said that of the 435 beneficiaries, 402 children were receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month while 33 beneficiaries were being provided support for pursuing higher education.

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For Bhawna Devi of the Ambedkar Ward in Sundernagar, the scheme has provided much-needed relief. A homemaker and single mother, she was facing difficulties in meeting the educational and household expenses of her two children, Aryan and Ayesha. Aryan is studying in Class VI while Ayesha is a Class VIII student. Bhawna came to know about the scheme through an anganwari worker and applied for assistance in 2024. Since then, she had been receiving Rs. 1,000 per month for each of her two children. She said that the regular assistance had reduced the financial burden on her and given her greater confidence that her children could continue with their education.

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The scheme also extends support to eligible young people pursuing higher education. The beneficiaries between 18 and 27 years of age can receive free higher education in government institutions, including tuition fees, hostel expenses and food charges. Where hostel facilities are unavailable, eligible students pursuing professional or higher education can receive rental assistance of up to Rs 3,000 per month.

To avail of the scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and their annual family income must be below Rs 1 lakh. Children of widows, divorced, deserted and destitute women, as well as children whose parents have more than 70 per cent disability, are also eligible, subject to the scheme's conditions.

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The eligible families can approach the office of the Child Development Project Officer in their area to apply for the benefit under the scheme. The required documents include an income certificate, permanent residence certificate, proof of the child''s age and documents establishing the status of the parent or guardian.

SDM, Sundernagar, Amar Negi said that government initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana were aimed at ensuring that every child gets an opportunity to study, develop and build a better future. "The scheme, therefore, is not merely providing financial assistance but also strengthening the path towards education, empowerment and self-reliance for children from vulnerable families," he added.

The scheme aims to ensure that financial difficulties do not force children to discontinue their education. Eligible children are provided with Rs 1,000 per month up to the age of 18 to meet expenses related to education, health and nutrition. The regular financial assistance is helping the beneficiary families meet the essential expenses and continue their children's schooling.