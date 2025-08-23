RTO cracks whip on overloaded trucks, eco offenders in Sirmaur

Two major violations involving traffic safety and environmental norms have come to light in Sirmaur district, putting enforcement agencies on alert. In the first case, a truck running with a fake number plate was intercepted near the shampoo factory at Moginand in Kala Amb. While the vehicle’s genuine registration number was HR 66B 3414, it was displaying a false plate of HR 45C 8181. On inspection, the truck was found overloaded with 24 tonnes of goods, far beyond permissible limits. Officials imposed a Rs 1.37 lakh challan and the case has been handed over to the Kala Amb police station. Recovery of the penalty is currently awaited.

In a separate incident, an agriculture tractor was caught misused for commercial purposes by transporting septic tank waste and dumping it directly into the Markanda river — a serious violation of environmental laws. The matter, reported by the Executive Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPPCB), Paonta Sahib, resulted in a Rs 24,000 challan against the violator.

Speaking on the matter, Sirmaur RTO Sona Chauhan said, “Our team is taking strict action against overloaded and illegally operated vehicles. Running trucks with fake number plates and disposing of waste into rivers are serious offences and such violations will not be tolerated. We will continue to monitor and penalise offenders to ensure road safety and protection of the environment.”