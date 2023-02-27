Hamirpur: RTO urges people to opt for EVs

Hamirpur, February 26
Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Ankush Sharma today urged people to opt for electric vehicles (EVs).
He said the EVs were both economical and eco-friendly. “Once fully charged, these vehicles, which are also noise free, can travel up to 300 km,” he added. The RTO said the government had waived registration fee on electric vehicles in the state. The state government was also going to make six highways as ‘Green Corridors’ where charging facilities would be provided for EVs.
Sharma said in view of the increasing number of electric vehicles, e-charging stations were being set up at various places in the district like Ukhali, Barsar Galu, Barsar, Morsu Sultani, Khala on Hamirpur bypass, Rangas, Nagrada and Nadaun.
