Ruckus at Shimla MC meeting over shortage of water in town

Shimla, July 26

The BJP councillors today created ruckus during the monthly house meeting of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) over the acute water shortage being faced by the residents of the town.

As expected, the BJP councillors had heated exchanged with Congress councillors while accusing the government in discriminating in water distribution with certain wards during the rains. Attempts by the Mayor Surinder Chauhan to pacify the agitated councillors failed as complete pandemonium prevailed in the House.

“I assure that water supply will be made normal the moment supply gets normal. Also, augmentation of the existing schemes was being undertaken to ensure there is no shortage,” the Mayor assured. It is not right to politicise a natural disaster as this is not in anybody’s control, he added. He asked the councillors to visit the water supply schemes so that could assess the situation personally.

The BJP councillors squatted on the floor of the house and raised slogans against inept handling of water distribution to residents. They complained that water was supplied to certain colonies after one week. They contended that even though the supply was less due to high silt levels it was mismanagement and favoritism which compounded the problem. They declined to listen to the reply on the water shortage in the town.

After repeated requests by the Mayor, they heard the official reply on the water position in the state capital. They were informed that between July 8 and July 13, the supply was too inadequate and on July 10 only seven MLD water was received, resulting in acute scarcity. They were informed that against normal supply of 45 MLD, only 35 MLD water was received today.

The SMC administration admitted that with high silt levels, they were forced to give supply on alternate days. With the situation only getting worse due to incessant rains, the supply was made after four days and some places had to even wait longer.

