Rugby makes debut in Himachal’s Kinnaur at school sports meet

In a significant step, Rugby has been introduced for the first time in Kinnaur district as part of the ongoing district-level school sports tournament being held at Government Senior Secondary School, Giabung, in the Ropa Valley.

Around 400 athletes from 43 schools across Kinnaur are participating in the ongoing four-day sporting event, which is providing students an opportunity to compete in various disciplines and facilitating the selection of promising players for district-level teams.

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The Himachal Pradesh Rugby Association conducted trials and a training programme for around 24 students from different schools during the tournament. Association Secretary Vishal Sarin supervised the trials and selection process, while state-level coach Kavita trained the students in the basic skills and rules of Rugby.

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Speaking about the initiative, Sarin said the introduction of Rugby in Kinnaur will help in identifying young talent at the grassroots level and create a pathway for promising players to represent the district and the state. He said similar Rugby trials will be organised in Bhabanagar and Lahaul and Spiti in the future as well.

“The introduction of Rugby is part of the new sports calendar adopted by the Himachal Pradesh government, under which the State Physical Education Unit has also promoted disciplines such as Judo and Wushu. The initiative aims to expose students from remote and tribal areas to emerging sports and provide them with opportunities to compete at higher levels” he said.

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The district sports meet is witnessing competitions in kho-kho, table tennis, badminton, athletics, handball, volleyball, basketball and football, besides Rugby.

In kho-kho, Chawang secured first position and Chhota Kamba finished second. Ribba won the table tennis title, with Rikangpio as runner-up. Roopi and Nathpa secured the first and second positions respectively in badminton, while Kothi and Thangrang finished first and second in athletics.

In handball, Kothi defeated Nichar in the semi-final and will face Katgaon in the final. Finals in volleyball, basketball and football are also scheduled.