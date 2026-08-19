The state government is all set to introduce rugby, wushu and tug of war in school sports on a trial basis from the 2026-27 session. The three disciplines will be included in the under-14 and under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories. The proposal was discussed at the annual general meeting of the Himachal School Sports Association (HSSA) held in Shimla. HSSA president and Director, School Education, Ashish Kohli chaired the meeting. The move is aimed at expanding and diversifying school sports in the state and providing students with opportunities to participate in a wider range of sporting disciplines.

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The meeting also finalised the schedule and venues for the 2026-27 state-level school sports competitions beginning on October 6. Minor games for boys would be held in Shimla and for girls in Solan, while major games for boys and girls would be organised in Chamba and Sirmaur, respectively. Athletics for boys and girls would be hosted in Kangra. Indoor games for boys would be held in Mandi and for girls in Hamirpur. The venue for the cultural programme would be announced shortly.

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Additional Director (Administration) BR Sharma, Additional Director Yogesh Chauhan, Joint Director Jagdish Chand Negi, HSSA general secretary Santosh Chauhan, district sports representatives, sports officers, physical education teachers, DPEs, PETs and other association members attended the meeting.

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The HSSA general secretary presented the 2025-26 annual report and highlighted sports activities organised during the year, achievements of students and plans for the coming session. He said that the HSSA had been providing a platform to lakhs of students through school sports since 1969. The HSSA annual report for 2026-27, result book and state-level school sports calendar were also released at the meeting.

The progress of the HSSA’s official web portal, live streaming and broadcasting system for state-level sports competitions and the Complete Sports Management Information System (Sports MIS) was also reviewed. Emphasis was laid on using digital technology to make the management of school sports more transparent and modern.

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The meeting was informed that the School Games Federation of India had conferred the “Excellent Organiser” award on Himachal Pradesh for the successful conduct of the under-14 volleyball, under-19 girls’ handball and kabaddi national competitions hosted by the state in 2025-26.