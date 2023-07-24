Run bus service from IGMC hospital

It gets extremely difficult for patients and their attendants to board a bus or an HRTC cab at the IGMC hospital. Buses and cabs are already full when they reach the hospital. Forget getting a seat, even boarding these vehicles is extremely hard. The hospital administration and HRTC should run a bus from the IGMC itself at regular intervals for the convenience of the patients and attendants. Sushma, Shimla
Trenches pose threat
To lay optical fibre cables, telecom companies had dug up trenches along some roads. The trenches were left open by the companies. After heavy rains in the region, these trenches are posing a threat and causing damage to roads in Dharamsala city. The local authorities should get the trenches filled before they damage the roads. Sunita, Dharamsala
Check Illegal levelling of hills in region
The road leading from Una to Hoshiarpur, which was a vital road in the district, has been damaged at many places due to the recent rains. The illegal levelling of hills in the region was one of the reasons for the damage caused to the road. The government should check such levelling of hills in the region. Suresh, Una
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
