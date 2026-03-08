DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Run for Women’ at BCS

‘Run for Women’ at BCS

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:38 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Participants during the ‘Run for Women’ event at BCS, Shimla.
A ‘Run for Women’ was organised at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, as part of the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action) initiative. The event was conducted by Mera Yuva Bharat, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Fit India, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the state Department of Sports and Youth Services.

A large number of girls and women participated in the event, which featured 100m, 200m and 400m races in three age categories U-13, 13-18 years and above 18 years.

Geetanjali Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, who was the chief guest, inspired women to participate in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Matthew John, Headmaster, Bishop Cotton School, was also present on the occasion.

Position-wise results: 100m (U-13): Aaradhya, Sanskriti, Avriti; 200m (U-13): Aaradhya, Nimph, Arohi; 400m (U-13): Nimph, Vritika, Vani; 100m (13-18 years): Neha, Aradhya, Ananya; 200m (13-18): Neha, Sakshi, Vaishnavi; 400m (13-18): Sakshi, Vaishnavi, Aarti; 100m (Above 18 years): Shivani, Suman, Ritika; 200m: Suman, Shivani, Shruti; 400m: Vipasha, Urvashi, Ritika.

