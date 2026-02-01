DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Run over by JCB machine, injured King Cobra undergoes surgery

Run over by JCB machine, injured King Cobra undergoes surgery

Dr Shilpa Ranaut and Dr Deepshikha from the District Veterinary Hospital in Una city put back the protruding organs before applying sutures and doing dressing

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A veterinary doctor applies sutures to an injured King Cobra in Una.
Advertisement

A King Cobra was accidentally run over by a JCB machine and injured at Malahat village on the outskirts of Una city on Wednesday. Some internal organs of the reptile popped out of its ruptured skin in the incident.

Advertisement

Locals, who had collected near the spot, immediately called local snake catcher Jitender Kumar, who rescued the badly-injured snake and transported it to the District Veterinary Hospital in Una city. Dr Shilpa Ranaut and Dr Deepshikha performed a surgery on the reptile, putting back the organs before applying sutures and doing dressing.

Advertisement

Animal Husbandry Department sources said that the King Cobra was now out of danger and would be rehabilitated in its natural habitat once it recovers well.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts