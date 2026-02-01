Run over by JCB machine, injured King Cobra undergoes surgery

A King Cobra was accidentally run over by a JCB machine and injured at Malahat village on the outskirts of Una city on Wednesday. Some internal organs of the reptile popped out of its ruptured skin in the incident.

Locals, who had collected near the spot, immediately called local snake catcher Jitender Kumar, who rescued the badly-injured snake and transported it to the District Veterinary Hospital in Una city. Dr Shilpa Ranaut and Dr Deepshikha performed a surgery on the reptile, putting back the organs before applying sutures and doing dressing.

Animal Husbandry Department sources said that the King Cobra was now out of danger and would be rehabilitated in its natural habitat once it recovers well.