Rural democracy gets new custodians in Sirmaur

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 273 newly elected panchayat pradhans and 273 up-pradhans of Sirmaur district during a swearing-in ceremony held at Chaugan Ground today.

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Congratulating the elected representatives, the minister described Panchayati Raj Institutions as the foundation of grassroots democracy and underscored their vital role in ensuring holistic rural development. He said people place great trust and expectations in their elected representatives and urged them to discharge their duties with honesty, dedication, transparency and impartiality.

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Chauhan noted that most rural development schemes are implemented through panchayats, involving the management of significant public funds. He informed that under the 16th Finance Commission, Panchayati Raj Institutions in Sirmaur will receive Rs 226.22 crore over the next five years, including Rs 36.32 crore in the 2026–27 financial year.

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The minister added that provisions had also been made for performance grants to panchayats that succeed in enhancing their own revenue resources. Emphasising on the growing importance of digital governance, he said panchayat services, records and accounts were increasingly being maintained through online platforms and applications. He urged elected representatives to make maximum use of digital tools to improve transparency and efficiency.

Reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Chauhan said exemplary panchayat representatives would be honoured, while strict action would be taken against those found guilty of corrupt practices. He also announced plans for exposure visits within and outside the state for high-performing representatives.

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Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening local self-governance, he said financial assistance for Panchayat Ghar construction was increased from Rs 89 lakh to Rs 1.14 crore per panchayat. He added that more than Rs 112.85 crore were spent on the construction and upgradation of panchayat buildings over the last three years.

Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki also addressed the gathering, urging panchayat representatives to work beyond political considerations and ensure that government welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary while promoting inclusive development in their respective areas.